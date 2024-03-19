SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $250.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006114 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,362.63 or 1.00047229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010740 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00144673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.9632803 USD and is down -17.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $206,638,600.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

