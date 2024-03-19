Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Up 9.5 %

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Further Reading

