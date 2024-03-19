Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

