Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Rises By 10.2%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AZEK opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in AZEK by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

