Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Expands By 7.3%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IHYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.