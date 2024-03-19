Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Drops By 6.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 135,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.