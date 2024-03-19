Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Drops By 6.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 135,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

