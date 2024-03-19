Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Grows By 10.2%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 953,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $247.98.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

