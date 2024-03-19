Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expands By 5.8%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 422,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

INSE remained flat at $9.24 during trading on Tuesday. 8,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.01.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Recommended Stories

