Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Declines By 6.0%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 193,600 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Inspirato stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspirato by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 404,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspirato by 78.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspirato

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.