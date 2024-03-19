Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Declines By 6.0%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 193,600 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Inspirato Stock Performance
Inspirato stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.
