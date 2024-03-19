Short Interest in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Expands By 9.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 47,140,000 shares. Approximately 39.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.