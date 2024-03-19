Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Drops By 9.0%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 855,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 940,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Get IDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $240.68. 22,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $242.49. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.