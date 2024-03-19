Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Declines By 5.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 538,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 342,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Trading Down 2.7 %

IMAB stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.