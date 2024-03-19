Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Drops By 5.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
