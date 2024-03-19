Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Drops By 6.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,042. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,097. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

