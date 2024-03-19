Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Increases By 9.8%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,761,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 142.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HGBL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

