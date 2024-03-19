Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 9.7%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 659,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 764,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 439,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPMT

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.