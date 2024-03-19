Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 9.7%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 659,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
