Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Grows By 9.3%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,261. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

