Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Increases By 10.0%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 249,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Envela Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,421. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Envela by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.