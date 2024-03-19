Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Declines By 9.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $812,583. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

