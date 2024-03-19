Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Decreases By 9.5%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DG opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

