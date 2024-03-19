Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Drops By 5.5%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.11. 1,057,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

