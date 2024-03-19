Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Rises By 9.9%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $851.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.53. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 197.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

