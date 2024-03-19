Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rises By 9.6%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 92,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,162. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.