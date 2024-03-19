Short Interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Decreases By 7.1%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 19,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 4,963,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.