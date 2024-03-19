Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Decreases By 7.0%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 0.2 %

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 191,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,731. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 405.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.