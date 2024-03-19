Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 5.5%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,426.0 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $16.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Computershare has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $17.11.
About Computershare
