Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 5.5%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,426.0 days.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $16.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Computershare has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

