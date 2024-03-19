Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expands By 10.0%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 397,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,862. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

