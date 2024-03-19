Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Increases By 10.2%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313. The firm has a market cap of $167.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. C&F Financial has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.56%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 525.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 32,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 242.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 120.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.