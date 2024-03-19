Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Grows By 5.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Canaan Stock Down 3.5 %

CAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 5,396,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,563,639. The stock has a market cap of $293.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.02. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

