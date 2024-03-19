Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Drops By 8.6%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

BRSH stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Bruush Oral Care has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

