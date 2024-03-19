Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Grows By 10.3%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

