Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Increases By 10.2%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 76,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,049. Brady has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

