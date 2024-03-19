Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expands By 5.7%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 741,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,450.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $2,438.13 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,569.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,293.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

