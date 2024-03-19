Short Interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Decreases By 6.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 19,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
BLNK opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.90.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
