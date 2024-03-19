Short Interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Decreases By 6.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 19,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Down 7.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

