Short Interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Increases By 10.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

