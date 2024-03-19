Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Drops By 5.8%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTCY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

