Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Drops By 5.8%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTCY
Biotricity Stock Performance
Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
See Also
