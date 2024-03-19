Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Drops By 7.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $780.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.66. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,638 shares of company stock worth $480,885. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

