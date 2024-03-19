Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Drops By 9.7%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

