Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declines By 9.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWMX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 9,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.3521 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

