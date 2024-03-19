Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Grows By 8.7%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 21,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

