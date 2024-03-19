Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Increases By 5.7%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMVF remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

