Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Increases By 5.7%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMVF remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.
About ASMPT
