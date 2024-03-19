Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.