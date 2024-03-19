Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.48

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 139884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

