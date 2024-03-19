Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 3,447 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 10.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

DFAU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 120,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,090. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

