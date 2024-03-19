Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 2,789 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

