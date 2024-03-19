Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 115 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. 887,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.