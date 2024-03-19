Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases 2,250 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFSI stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 18,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,459. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

