Shira Ridge Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.09. The company had a trading volume of 204,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

