Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $985,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.98. 103,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

