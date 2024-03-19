Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 420,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,219. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

